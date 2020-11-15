Conor McGregor accepts fight offer from long-term rival Rafael Dos Anjos

“I’m down for it all.”

Conor McGregor has accepted Rafael Dos Anjos’ challenge for a fight after the Brazilian insisted that a bout between the two is ‘the fight to make.’

Dos Anjos and McGregor have been long time rivals and had been scheduled to face off in 2016 for the lightweight title before the then champion pulled out with broken foot.

The pair never got the opportunity to square off in the UFC however the chance to see McGregor vs Dos Anjos in the octagon may yet arise.

Dos Anjos bounced back from two defeats in a row to defeat Paul Felder by unanimous decision in a lightweight bout on Saturday night.

After the victory Dos Anjos outlined that he believes a bout between himself and McGregor is the one to make with champion Khabib Nurmagomedov announcing his retirement from the sport earlier this month.

“I think if Khabib is really retired, it will leave the division wide open, he said, in quotes reported by The Sun.

“If you look to the contenders, I think only me and Conor, we are the only real champions in that division. Everybody else is all interim champions. I think if the division is open, me and Conor is the fight to make.”

McGregor is set to face Dustin Poirier next although a date has yet to be officially announced for the bout. It has been reported however that the pair will headline UFC’s event on January 23rd.

McGregor took to Twitter after Dos Anjos’ impressive win, to accept the Brazilian’s challenge.

Dustin first, but I’m down for it all. Throwback to this classic lol.

Look at Dana hahahah

Vintage MMA entertainment.

El Chap! pic.twitter.com/GiC3yl8HB6 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 15, 2020

Dos Anjos pulling out of the fight in 2016 led to McGregor taking on Nate Diaz, a bout he would lose before defeating the Stockton native in the rematch.

The Brazilian would lose the lightweight title to Eddie Alvarez, whom McGregor defeated to become the UFC’s first ever two-weight world champion.

