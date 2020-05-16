“You Could Argue Conor McGregor Is The Number One Contender At 170lbs”

Chael Sonnen has outlined that he believes Conor McGregor’s future is at welterweight despite setting his sights on a number of contenders at lightweight.

McGregor’s last visit to the octagon was an impressive victory at 170lbs against Donald Cerrone however he has frequently called out former foe and lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov as well as interim 155lb title holder Justin Gaethje on Twitter.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Sonnen began by outlining that he believes the potential unification bout between Khabib and Gaethje could push the calendar out for McGregor and that a fight at welterweight could come into play.

“I’m just not convinced he’s going back to 155lb,” he said.

“If we’re to see Gaethje taking on Khabib, I tend to believe that just pushes the calendar out for Conor. I think Conor is looking for something else to do. I think that’s where Jorge Masvidal possibly comes into play, the Nate Diaz trilogy comes into play, I’m just not convinced that Conor’s next fight will be at 155lb.”

The welterweight division is currently stacked with the likes of Leon Edwards, Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal all staking a claim at a title shot against champion Kamaru Usman.

Sonnen though believes that you could certainly make a case for McGregor as the true number one contender at 170lbs.

“I think he’s going to fight at 170! I think you could have an argument that Conor is the No 1 contender at 170! If they [Kamaru] Usman and Jorge Masvidal [fight], and I hope they do, I hope that all gets worked out, we’re just seeing the gamesmanship, I’m think that’s really the right fight to do, I’m not sure you can’t say Conor’s not next in line!

“There’s a number of good arguments. Leon Edwards comes to mind, you’ve always got T-Wood (Tyrone Woodley) in there, Colby Covington, Conor’s name is just as good as anybody I just threw out! They guy’s won three world championships. He diminishes himself. Conor comes out and tells everyone he’s the champ-champ. He’s a champ-champ-champ! He’s won so many damn world championships, he forgot about the interim title!

“I was there the night he beat Chad Mendes. I was there when they put that around his waist. He’s got three world championships!

“Don’t tell me Conor McGregor doesn’t matter, he does!”

WhatsApp Email 166 Shares