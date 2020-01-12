Chael Sonnen Believes Donald Cerrone Can ‘Upset’ Conor McGregor

Chael Sonnen believes that Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone could upset the odds when he faces Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 246 in Las Vegas next weekend.

The bout will represent McGregor’s return to the octagon for the first time since October 2018 when he was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov in their lightweight title fight.

The Notorious One is the favourite heading into his return, which will be at welterweight, but Cowboy represents a tricky task with the veteran winning more UFC fights than anyone in the history of the promotion.

One man who feels that Cerrone could spring what would certainly be seen as an upset is Sonnen, with the former light-heavyweight title contender not buying the idea that ‘Cowboy’ is a slow starter.

“We’re gonna know after the first round who’s going to win the contest. If Conor loses the first round, he is losing the contest,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel.

“(Conor’s) a great starter. Many people have said that Cowboy is a slow starter, (but) I haven’t seen that. I don’t really know where that dialogue comes from. I have never thought of Cowboy Cerrone as a slow starter, but I hear that out there.”

Sonnen though admitted that Cerrone will have to combat McGregor’s speed advantage if he is to bounce back from two defeats on the spin.

“You are going to have a little bit of a speed deficit. Donald Cerrone is going to have to use tactics and techniques. He’s going to have to circle in certain ways. He’s going to have to push in certain ways to take some of the emphasis and some of the power and timing off of Conor’s left hand.

“If Donald goes out there and does that all in the very first round, he will be able to carry that through the night. You want a prediction? Straight up I believe Cowboy Cerrone finds an upset.”