BT Sport Release Stunning New Promo As McGregor vs Cerrone Nears

We are just over a week away from UFC 246 in Las Vegas which will see the highly anticipated return of Conor McGregor as he takes on Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in a welterweight clash.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion of the world hasn’t fought in the octagon since his 155lb title fight defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October of 2018.

Moving up a weight and facing the most winningest fighter in the history of the promotion in Cerrone, McGregor will be looking for his first UFC victory since he won lightweight gold against Eddie Alvarez in November of 2017.

The UFC announced that they will hold a press conference with both fighters which will take place on Thursday, January 16 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT at the Pearl Theater in Las Vegas,

Ahead of that though, BT Sport have dropped their latest promo, hyping up the return of The Notorious One highlighting both McGregor’s success and his recent failings.

Time to turn the clock back.

It will be intriguing to see if McGregor recapture the success which propelled him into superstardom during the height of his UFC success, but Cerrone will represent a tough task, despite the veteran losing his last two fights to Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.