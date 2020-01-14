Anthony Pettis Suing USADA Following Bizarre Pre-Fight Injury

UFC lightweight contender Anthony Pettis has outlined that he is suing USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) after suffering a cut to his hand just hours before his fight with Nate Diaz at UFC 241.

Pettis, who will return to the octagon this weekend to fight Carlos Ferreira, was almost forced to withdraw from the bout after he bizarrely injured his hand during the USADA test.

The former lightweight champion was defeated by Diaz at UFC 241 but explained in an interview with Ariel Helwani, how his bizarre injury occurred.

“USADA comes up and says, ‘Hey we need to do a piss test for your drug test.’ I did the first drug test, but it was too diluted, because when you rehydrate there is like too much water in you,” he said.

“So they had me do a second drug test, but I had to wait until I could pee again. So it was like an hour and a half before the fight so I had to go again and I told the USADA guy to let’s go get it done,” he added.

“I did the test and I’m closing the first bottle up, it’s like a twist cap. So I’m twisting the cap and I put it inside the plastic bag and I see blood. So I’m just like what the fuck! So I look at my hand and I gashed my hand on the USADA drug test.”

Pettis went on to explain that he chose to get his cut glued back together as opposed to stitched to stop it bleeding in the fight and that his coach Duke Roufus wanted the 32-year-old to pull out of the contest.

This is a crazy story. Can’t believe this happened to Pettis before the Diaz fight. https://t.co/Xb8UddaHyb — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 13, 2020

In the end it took an intervention from UFC cutman Don House to finally make the bleeding stop and although it wasn’t directly to blame for Pettis’ defeat he outlined that he is suing USADA for the incident.

“I couldn’t talk about it because I gave USADA a chance to make it right. So right now we’re going through court, I got to sue them,” he explained.

“The rules are that the person administrating the drug test can’t touch the glass bottle we put it in. So I had to touch the glass bottle, I had to close it. I had given them a piss test before, so this was my second piss test of the night.”