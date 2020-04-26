Eddie Alvarez Believes Conor McGregor “Would Put Tony Ferguson Away”

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez believes that Conor McGregor would put Tony Ferguson away if the pair were to do battle in the octagon.

Ferguson is set to fight Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title on May 9th in Jacksonville Florida, having originally been scheduled to take on Khabib Nurmagomedov before the travel restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The winner of the bout would likely take on Khabib next, to determine the undisputed champion, however this leaves Conor McGregor as the odd man out atop the lightweight division.

One man who has held gold at 155lb and faced McGregor, is Alvarez, and the current ONE FC fighter believes that the former two weight world champion would not only defeat Gaethje, but Ferguson also.

“I think Conor would put Tony away,” said Alvarez, speaking to The Score MMA.

“I’d like to see him fight Gaethje, but I’m of the belief he beats Gaethje, but I would like to see the fight. I’d still like to see it. I don’t like the style matchup for him with Khabib.

“I don’t think he has enough experience in that realm to overcome Khabib at any point.”

Ferguson’s fight with Gaethje has been confirmed however there are still concerns as to whether or not the show will go ahead due to the sporting shutdown that has accompanied the coronavirus outbreak over the past six weeks.

UFC have already been forced to postpone or cancel a number of events, including 249, however President Dana White has been adamant that he will do his utmost to keep fights on amidst the pandemic.

White plans on implementing a fight island for international bouts while having a card every week from May 9th to May 23rd.

“Fight Island should be up and running in June,” White told ESPN. ‘So I should be able to start running international events in June.

“From May 9 to May 23, we’ll knock out four shows. And then in June we can start international stuff on the island.”

