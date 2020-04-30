Whittaker & Till Propose Catchweight Bout For UFC Dublin Main Event

At the time of writing, nobody knows whether the UFC’s first trip to Dublin in five years will go ahead, however, its headline act has agreed on a proposal that is sure to excite fans.

MMA’s leading organisation announced in February that they were set to return to the Irish capital on August 15th for UFC Dublin.

The last time the UFC visited Ireland’s capital city was in 2015 when Paddy Holohan headlined UFC Fight Night 76 featuring top middleweight contender Darren Till who was relatively unknown at the time.

The Liverpool native is due to return to 3Arena in Dublin later this year, only this time he is set to be the headline act after reports emerged pitting the former welterweight title challenger against former middleweight kingpin, Robert Whittaker.

It was a fight that excited fans due to the high-ranking profile of Till and Whittaker coupled with the fact that both are fan favourite fighters, however, the event now looks in serious jeopardy due to the ongoing pandemic.

No decision has yet been taken on the future of UFC Dublin. The fight was due to be a comeback fight for Whittaker who took time out after losing his title last year following what he described as burn out.

The Australian fighter appeared on ESPN this week and proclaimed that he’d love to see the fight go ahead with a stipulation in place that neither fighter train to make weight but rather fight at a natural catchweight.

“I really want to come sort of an agreement with Darren because I feel like he gets it. That we just don’t train at all, we just don’t train, we do a catchweight at like ’95 and just rock up,” Whittaker told Ariel Helwani.

Speaking to @arielhelwani, @robwhittakermma proposed an agreement with @darrentill2 to "dip and chips it up until August," then do a 195 pound catchweight. Darren? pic.twitter.com/kchBGHHn3i — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 29, 2020

“Bro, I love that. I’m sure he would love that too. We just dip and chips it up until August and get in there and light it up. He gets it.”

Till has since responded to Whittaker’s proposal with an emphatic yes.

It’s not even a thought… YES https://t.co/7RcOOEDrEx — Darren Till (@darrentill2) April 29, 2020

The scouser later joked that the pair could take the no weight-cut stipulation to the next level by meeting for drinks on the week of the fight.

Now that we aren’t cutting weight rob? @robwhittakermma

Shall we just use the fight week time to our advantage, drink ? Dip ? And game ?

Might aswell… — Darren Till (@darrentill2) April 29, 2020

It remains unlikely that Dana White will give in to Whittaker and Till’s proposal as the UFC has long been against catchweight bouts, however, given the current situation and the times we are in, nothing seems impossible anymore.

One thing is for sure, if Irish MMA fans are eventually treated to a main event fight involving two high-calibre athletes such as Whittaker and Till, then it will be one to remember.