UFC Set For Dublin Return After Five-Year Hiatus

The UFC have today confirmed that they will return to Ireland for the first time since 2015.

The mixed martial arts organisation announced via Twitter this afternoon that they will be returning to the Irish capital on August 15th for UFC Dublin.

The last time the UFC visited Ireland’s capital city was in 2015 when Paddy Holohan headlined UFC Fight Night 76 featuring top middleweight contender Darren Till who was relatively unknown at the time.

The last event in Dublin five years ago was a largely forgettable fight card as Holohan and Cathal Pendred both lost.

The decision to bring that card to Dublin came off the back of the rip-roaring success that was UFC Fight Night 46 a year prior when Conor McGregor defeated Diego Brandao.

That night is remembered fondly as six Irish-based fighters picked up wins including; Holohan, Pendred, Neil Seery, Norman Parkes, Gunnar Nelson and McGregor.

Although it has been five years since MMA’s premier organisation hosted an event on these shores, their main rival Bellator has created a home away from home in the shape of Dublin. The Scott Coker-led organisation regularly host shows at the 3Arena with their next one scheduled for nine days time when Leah McCourt becomes the first female to headline a European fight card for the organisation.

WhatsApp Email 162 Shares