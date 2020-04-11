Ronda Rousey Slams Ungrateful WWE Fans In Expletive-Laden Outburst

Ronda Rousey was known for her ability to portray the heel’s role long before she ventured into the world of professional wrestling.

The Olympic bronze medalist transformed the landscape of mixed-martial-arts and while she gained international notoriety and the adoration of millions in the process, Rousey played up to the villain’s role in the build-up to fights and often post-fight, just look at her defeat of Meisha Tate as proof of that.

For MMA fans, it came as no surprise when the pioneer of the women’s game defected to the WWE [World Wrestling Entertainment] following her public fall from grace and even less surprising when she turned heel judging from past experiences.

Following her successful run with the kings of professional wrestling, that culminated in her headlining Wrestlemania [the organisation’s showpiece event], it looks as though Rousey’s career inside the “squared-circle” may be at its end judging by these comments.

The former UFC bantamweight champion appeared as a guest on ‘Wild Ride‘, a podcast hosted by comedian Steve-O. The pair’s discussion soon turned to her time in WWE where Rousey did not hold back in her assessment of the organisation’s fanbase.

“What am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f***ing ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me?” Rousey said.

“The thing is, I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there.

“But, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘F*** these fans, dude.’ My family loves me. They appreciate me. I want all of my energy to go into them.”

Very strong words from Rousey.

With the global superstar still under contract with the WWE through to the end of 2021, it’s possible that her outburst was in fact, a strategic move and that her public berating of the fans will lead to her stock rising upon her return, however, only she knows the answer to that one.

She did praise the organisation claiming to have loved her time performing under their banner.

“I love the WWE,” Rousey told Steve-O.

“I had such a great time. I love all the girls in the locker room. Running out there and having fake fights for fun is just the best thing. I love choreography. I love acting. I love theatre. Live theatre and some of the last forms of live theatre.”

Rousey added that her decision to join the WWE was purely down to her love of the organisation and the sport and not one that was driven by money.

“If I did all of the live shows, I was only home a day and a half a week,” Rousey continued.

“It was just not worth it for my family because we were eliminating all of our expenses and living this lifestyle, we didn’t need it. We didn’t need the money.”

Apart from her stint as a professional wrestler, Rousey’s public appearances have been very scarce since her high profile demise inside the UFC Octagon. The Judo expert has had a tumultuous relationship with the media which makes this conversation with Steve-O all the more fascinating.

We see the superstar relaxed and jovial as she shares insights into what her life was like both before and after her meteoric rise to fame.

You can watch the podcast in its entirety below.