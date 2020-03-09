Peter Queally Set For Huge Bellator Dublin Main Event

Peter Queally will headline his first Bellator event when the promotion returns to Dublin on Saturday, October 3.

The Waterford native will face MMA veteran and former Bellator lightweight title challenger Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire, the promotion announced this afternoon at a press conference in New York.

The October match-up will mark Queally’s first fight in almost a year. His last outing came against Ryan Scope at the 3Arena back in September when the SBG fighter nearly lost after being floored with a head kick. However, with a raucous Dublin crowd cheering him on, Queally managed to bounce back and finish Scope in the second round.

Queally was meant to face former lightweight champion Brent Primus at last month’s Bellator Dublin event but was pulled from the fight due to a knee injury.

His opponent this time around, Pitbull, is a veteran of the sport holding wins over former world champions Benson Henderson and Josh Thomson. He’s also a well-known star of the sport alongside his younger brother Patricio who currently holds the Bellator world title at both featherweight and lightweight.

It won’t be the first time, however, that an SBG fighter takes on one of the brothers as Pedro Carvalho is set to challenge the Bellator lightweight champion this Friday in Connecticut.

Bellator are expected to announce more fights in the coming days with popular fighters such as Keifer Crosbie, Leah McCourt and Will Fleury likely to feature.

Resident Bellator Dublin headliner James Gallagher is set to face Cal Ellenor on May, 16 in London so it is unknown as to whether or not he will competing at the 3Arena event.