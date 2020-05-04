MMA Coach On The Big Disadvantage While Training Under Lockdown

With a worldwide pandemic bringing an end to sport, for now, the UFC is attempting to keep the beacons of Gondor lit for fans around the world.

MMA’s premier organisation has scheduled three cards over the space of seven days starting on May, 10 with the interim lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje kicking off proceedings next weekend.

It's happening!! 🙌 Just 7 days until we're LIVE at #UFC249!! pic.twitter.com/nsK0rLenDb — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) May 2, 2020

However, with the majority of the world on lockdown and the United States being the epicentre of the coronavirus, training for these high-level fights on such short notice presents huge challenges.

American Top Team [ATT] is arguably the biggest fighting stable in the world with its head gym in Coconut Creek, Florida home to a plethora of UFC fighters including Yoel Romero, Jorge Masvidal, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Amanda Nunes and Dustin Poirier to name just a small few.

Mike Brown is one of the head trainers at ATT and the former WEC featherweight champion sat down for an in-depth chat with MMA Junkie’s Danny Segura last week.

Brown spoke of the challenges facing the fighting stables amidst the current crisis claiming that as a trainer he’s had to be present at the gym even more so they can adhere to the rules on social distancing.

“Yeah, I mean it’s tougher, obviously, it’s not ideal,” said ATT coach Brown to MMA Junkie’s Danny Segura over social media.

“There’s a lot less people, a lot less training partners but we have so many athletes down here that we make do.

“Scheduling is tougher and instead of having everyone meet at one time, now we (coaches) have to come in a lot more often and spread the people out so there’s only a couple of fighters in the gym at one time but we’re still getting solid training in.

“They’re in shape, they’re prepared. I mean, it’s not ideal, they’re not getting what they’re usually getting.”