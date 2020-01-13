McGregor Admits He May Have Went Too Far In Khabib Feud

Conor McGregor has given an insight into the life he was leading after reaching the height of his fame ahead of his comeback fight this weekend.

The Irishman spoke with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani ahead of Saturday’s UFC 246 bout against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone where they discussed a lot of the incidents that have seen McGregor’s name in the headlines over the past few years.

McGregor hasn’t fought inside the UFC Octagon since October 2018 when he dropped a fourth-round submission defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in a fight that was overshadowed by the aggressive nature with which it was promoted.

Tensions ultimately boiled over following the fight when a mass brawl broke out inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In his interview with Helwani, McGregor admitted that he may have gone too far with some of the things he said to Nurmagomedov.

He also revealed how he had been drinking in the lead up to his last fight at UFC 229 and how he has gone tee-total this time.

"Some of the things [with Khabib] maybe [went] too far… it’s the fight business at the end of the day.” After a "very, very personal" war of words and actions, @TheNotoriousMMA feels Khabib fears the rematch (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/wztESgIExj — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 13, 2020

“None,” said McGregor when quizzed by Helwani on his recent drinking.

“A good couple of months ago, three, four months ago maybe.”

When questioned further on how much he was drinking beforehand, McGregor revealed he had been drinking a lot more in the build-up to his fight with Nurmagomedov.

“I was drinking on bleedin’ fight week the last one, ya mad thing. Sure, I was on the Conan O’Brien show.”

When asked if that was normal McGregor explained that it wasn’t.

“Not really, not to that extent, no.”

McGregor went on to explain that he was drinking a lot due to “venom” he had built up inside of him while also revealing that he would compete in unofficial fights before going on benders for two or three days at a time.

“I don’t know, I just had venom in me or something. I don’t know why. I had people hold up in a hotel from that part of the world and I would ring and arrange a fight so that I’d go down to the hotel from the gym and have a full-blown fight, no head guard, no gloves and I would win.

After “drinking all bleedin’ fight week” against Khabib, @TheNotoriousMMA hasn’t had a drink during his #UFC246 camp. pic.twitter.com/MFpT6MAveo — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 13, 2020

“I’d have a war and I’d win, knock the guy out and then I’d go off and celebrate and then I’d come back in three days.”

The former two-division champion claimed that he would not be returning to that point in his life.

“I don’t know, not doing what I should have been doing.

“Just not living the life that I should be living and that’s it. So, I’m not going back there, I’m in a great spot now and that’s it. I’ve made mistakes and I’ve been man enough to admit them and correct them and that’s what I’ve done.

“I may not be perfect Ariel, but with a good sleep and a full belly, I’m damn close.”