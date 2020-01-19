McGregor Makes Unexpected Call-Out Following UFC 246 Victory

It’s normal for the pre-fight chat leading into a Conor McGregor fight to focus on who may be waiting down the line.

It was no different this week ahead of his highly-anticipated return at UFC 246.

The Dubliner was fielding questions all week long about possible match-ups with Jorge Masvidal [BMF title holder], Kamaru Usman [welterweight champion] and Khabib Nurmagomedov [lightweight champion].

With both Masvidal and Usman sitting cage-side, McGregor made reference to them following his impressive 40-second dismantling of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in Las Vegas.

However, the Irish two-weight world champion through another potential opponent sitting cage-side into the mix.

Paul “Irish Dragon” Felder, like McGregor, has fought at both lightweight and welterweight. The Philadelphia native also works with the UFC as a commentator and was on duty for McGregor’s win. He was the “little fool at the desk” that McGregor referred to in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

“You know,” he said, “I like this weight division; I feel really good going up and down [to lightweight].

Nobody does it like Connor McGregor 🇮🇪 👑 pic.twitter.com/MbDFHcsp1R — Harry 🚀 (@Harray97) January 19, 2020

“God-willing, I came out of here unscathed, I’m in shape. I’d not say I’m there yet; I’ve still got work to do, to get back to where I was.

“So, I’m going to party tonight, spend time with my family, celebrate, and get back into the gym then and train.

Sounds like Conor McGregor calling out Paul Felder. pic.twitter.com/ye0bOnFKXN — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) January 19, 2020

“And any one of these mouthy fools can get it, even that little fool at the desk. All them. Every single one of them can get it, Joe, it does not matter. I’m back and I’m ready.”

Following the interview, Felder expressed his surprise at McGregor’s call-out but said he’d be more than willing to face the Dubliner following his scheduled bout with Dan Hooker in late February.