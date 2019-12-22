UFC Release Spine-Tingling Promo Video Ahead Of McGregor Return

Conor McGregor’s highly anticipated return to the UFC octagon is less than four weeks away.

The Dubliner headlines UFC 246 in Las Vegas where he will face fan favourite Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, one of the sport’s most decorated fighters.

The former two-weight world champion has not competed since October 2018, when he fought lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. A rematch between the pair had been touted until the news was announced recently that the Irishman would face American fighter Cerrone who is looking to add to his record-setting 36 wins inside the Octagon.

With less than a month to go until the pair face-off, the UFC released this spine-tingling promo video to get fans in the mood ahead of the January showdown.

As McGregor prepares for next month’s comeback fight, the Dublin native entertained boxing fans with an exhibition bout against undefeated professional and two-time Olympian John Joe Nevin at Crumlin Boxing Club.

The pair faced off as part of the Christmas show at the club where McGregor took up the sport of boxing at the age of 12. Nevin currently holds a record of 14 wins and no losses and was a London 2012 silver medalist. He was also recently crowned WBA International super-featherweight champion after defeating Freddy Fonseca in London.

Following the bout, McGregor took to Instagram where he paid tribute to both Nevin and Crumlin Boxing Club.

“Great exhibition bout at the Crumlin B.C. Christmas show against John Joe Nevin. Big lad is John Joe, thank you for the rounds! Happy Christmas.”

WhatsApp Email 174 Shares