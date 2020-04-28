“Khabib Has No Say, I Have No Say, His Father Has The Say”

Ali Abdelaziz has admitted that a rematch between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor makes a lot of sense financially, however, he insists that the champion will never step over a number one contender for a money fight.

Nurmagomedov’s manager also suggested that a decision on whether Nurmagomedov and McGregor face-off again will not be made by himself, or even Khabib, but by his father, Abdulmanap.

The UFC lightweight champion is notoriously close to his father who is also his trainer, despite the fact he has consistently been refused entry to the United States for his son’s title defences.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Abdelaziz promised that the champion would never overlook a top contender in place of a money fight despite the fact he could take home $50 million by facing the Irish man again.

“Khabib is always going to be fair to the contenders,” Abdelaziz told MMA Junkie.

“One thing fighters should respect, and they will miss: Khabib is never going to step over a number one contender for a money fight. I promise you that. If you’re the number one contender, he’s going to give you a shot over a money fight. But listen, Conor makes a lot of sense financially. It’s a lot more money. As a fight, I think Khabib can make $50 million [against McGregor].

Abdelaziz continued citing that the decision ultimately comes down to the “boss”, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

“I’m not the boss. He’s not the boss. His father is the boss, and whatever his father wants, that’s what’s going to happen. Khabib has no say so. I have no say so. His father has the say so. If his father wakes up in the morning and says, ‘Boys get it together, we’re fighting Conor,’ we’re fighting Conor.”

Earlier, the controversial MMA manager also made it clear that he thinks the undefeated champion will fight UFC legend Georges St. Pierre before he faces McGregor again.

“I can see Khabib fighting ‘GSP’ before he fights Conor. I really truly do. I’m not trying to promote a fight … and I know Georges did an interview and said some things. But let’s see what happens.”