Khabib Nurmagomedov Confirms Withdrawal From UFC 249 Main Event

Try and try as Dana White might but it would seem as though Khabib Nurmagomedov versus Tony Ferguson might never happen after the bout was officially cancelled at the fifth time of asking.

World lightweight champion, Nurmagomedov, confirmed on Wednesday evening to confirm what many expected, that he would not be flying to the United States to defend his title against Tony Ferguson.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the Dagestan native said:

“Staying home in quarantine and reading the reaction of people to the situation around my fight, it turns out that the whole world should be in quarantine, governments of all countries, famous people around the world urge people to follow all safety requirements in order to limit the spread of the disease, to save people, and Khabib is the only one relieved of all obligations and must demonstrate free will and train flying around the world, for the sake of fight?

“I understand everything and I’m definitely upset more than you to cancel the fight, probably like all others, I had many plans after the fight, but I can’t control it all. The greatest countries and the largest companies of our time are shocked by what is happening, every day the situation changes unpredictably. But Khabib still has to fight, is that what you saying?

“Take care of yourself and put yourself in my shoes.”

The cancellation of the April 18 bout marks the fifth time that a scheduled fight between the pair has fallen through in the final weeks due a mixture of injuries and weight cutting issues.

UFC president White was desperate to break the supposed ‘curse’ by having the fight go ahead as planned despite the outbreak of Covid-19 claiming that despite the virus, the UFC were attempting to make the “baddest card ever” at UFC 249.

“We’re building a card where people can still manoeuvre and still get in,” White told ESPN.

“We’re trying to build the baddest card that’s ever been done in the history of the sport… some of the things are going to work out, and some of the things might not work out.

WhatsApp Email 186 Shares