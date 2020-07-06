Jorge Masvidal Vows To Grant Nate Diaz Rematch Following UFC 251

Jorge Masvidal has outlined that he intends to grant Nate Diaz a shot at the welterweight title should he defeat Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 this weekend.

Masvidal has never fought for a world title in the UFC but will step in on six days notice to replace Gilbert Burns after the Brazilian tested positive for COVID-19.

Masvidal, who has been on an impressive three-fight win streak, has not fought in the UFC since November when he defeated Nate Diaz via a doctor’s stoppage at the end of the third round.

While it was hard to argue with the stoppage per se, fans were left disappointed at the anti-climatic outcome of one of the organisation’s most anticipated fights of the year.

Before flying out to the UFC’s ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi, Masvidal expressed his interest in running ti back with Diaz for the welterweight title, once he has captured it of course. Masvidal cited Diaz as well as Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson as two fights that are heavy on his radar.

Real fights are better fights 💯 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) July 5, 2020

“There’s two guys that are on my radar heavy and Nate is definitely one of them because no matter what it was a good fight and me or the world didn’t get the results we wanted,” Masvidal said to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

“I know Nate obviously wants to run it back. I’m telling you if I’m speaking from the heart, I want to run it back.

“When I get this title, would nothing be better than to give him the opportunity he gave me to fight for his BMF belt come on, come fight for this belt now and I’ll hand him over the favour.”

Before a return fight with Diaz takes place, Masvidal must first get past the welterweight champion Usman in a fight that has really piqued the interest of MMA fans given the pair’s run of good form and clear disliked for one another.

Having clashed on a number of occasions Masival claims he is happy to have got the fight on six days notice.

“I’m happy, more than anything, because I get to break this guy’s face, then get paid for it,” Masvidal said on landing the title fight with Usman.

The title challenger continued by explaining where the animosity between the pair stems from.

“Have you not seen him speak, how he speaks about everybody?” Masvidal said when asked why he’s so keen to punish Usman in the cage. “Everything’s just negativity and downplaying people.

“A wise man said this quote to me, and he broke it down in a much better way than I can break it down, but listen: [Some people say] ‘I’m going to dim your light to make mine brighter.’ No, I’m just going to make my light as bright as I can. [Usman has] constantly been throwing disses at me for a while. I just don’t believe anything he says. I know the coward that he is.

“I’ve known this guy for quite some time in South Florida. He’s a guy who was coming up, asking for pictures [with me] four or five years ago. Now you’re this thug life guy? I don’t believe it, man.”

Usman got under the skin of Masvidal when he claimed to not know who he was despite being cage-side for Gamebred’s record-breaking knockout of Ben Askren on this date last year.

Addressing the champion, Masvidal vowed to prove at UFC 251 who is the dominant martial artist is.

“Now you don’t know who I am? You’re fake as f**k,” Masvidal said.

“On our given date, I’m going to prove to the world just how not real you are.”