James Gallagher Ruled Out Of Bellator Dublin Main-Event

James Gallagher has been ruled out of his Bellator Dublin main event clash with Cal Ellenor at the end of February due to an undisclosed injury.

Petesy Carroll of MMA Fighting confirmed that the “Strabanimal” had suffered an injury in the build-up to the clash on February, 22 at the 3 Arena Dublin.

Bellator subsequently confirmed that Gallagher has been ruled out with SBG Charlestown fighter Leah McCourt due to step up into the main-event slot where she will face Judith Ruis.

“Due to an undisclosed injury, James Gallagher will no longer compete on Feb. 22 in Dublin and his bout with Cal Ellenor has been removed from the card. A women’s featherweight matchup featuring Ireland’s Leah McCourt taking on Judith Ruis of Germany will now headline Bellator’s highly anticipated return to 3Arena.”

This is the second occasion that a match-up between Gallagher and Ellenor has fallen through after the English fighter was bizarrely ruled out after failing to gain medical clearance. The issue has since been cleared up and the fight was rescheduled for this coming month, however, that has now fallen through as well.

Gallagher who is 10-1 in his professional career last fought in September when he headlined Bellator’s last visit to Dublin. On that occasion, the Strabane native choked out Roman Salazar in just 35 seconds. That same card was also the last time fans saw McCourt in action when she defeated Kerry Hughes via rear-naked choke to take her record to 3-1.

Bellator have confirmed that they will release an updated schedule in the coming days.

WhatsApp Email 774 Shares