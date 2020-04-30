James Gallagher “Definitely In That Mix” For World Title Fight

James Gallagher has fast become one of the top young attractions in MMA with his famed 3Arena headlined events consistently selling out and delivering an incredible night of action for a boisterous Irish crowd.

Gallagher’s rise through the Bellator bantamweight division hit a snag in the road following his sole loss to Ricky Bandejas in 2018, however, the “Strabanimal” has bounced back in style with three straight wins, the latter of which was a sensational 35-second submission win over Roman Salazar in Dublin last year.

JUST LIKE THAT! James Gallagher doesn't even break a sweat! A very quick guillotine submission and a celebration with teammate "The Notorious" Conor McGregor. #BellatorDublin pic.twitter.com/sBIjM9a6Xc — Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) September 27, 2019

The SBG athlete has long been touted for a showdown with UK fighter Cal Ellenor, however, the Bellator London card that Gallagher was set to headline has since been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

Still just 23, Gallagher’s stock seems to be on a never-ending upcurve with plenty of Irish fans calling for the nation’s most consistent hometown headliner to be granted a world title fight.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Bellator president Scott Coker replied “absolutely” when asked if Gallagher was in the conversation for a shot at the bantamweight world title.

Coker also revealed that the promotion offered the Tyrone native the chance to compete in the organisation’s featherweight title tournament.

“James [Gallagher] was asked if he wanted to come to the featherweight tournament, but he really felt he was a 135-pounder, and he wanted to stay there. I really don’t blame him. If you’re fighting at 135, a jump to 145 – that’s a lot of weight.

The Bellator boss finished by clarifying that Gallagher is definitely in the title picture once he adds another victory to his now 10-1 record.

Listen to this! It’s time for the Jimmy Show. James Gallagher makes his entrance to the 3Arena. Watch #BellatorDublin LIVE on Channel 5 🇬🇧 and Virgin Media 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/efLMJpJSWp — Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) September 27, 2019

“Right now, because of the way our title works, Darrion Caldwell lost to [Kyoji] Horiguchi, Horiguchi blew his knee out and that title is vacant right now. James is definitely in that mix if he wins another fight or two. I’d say one more fight and he’s right in that picture.”