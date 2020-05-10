Francis Ngannou Scores 20-Second Knockout Win At UFC 249

Francis Ngannou scored a petrifying 20-second knockout win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik in front of an almost empty arena at UFC 249 in Jacksonville, Florida.

The fight was billed as a clash of two of the most terrifying fighters in the UFC. Ngannou is known for his scary punching power while the previously undefeated Rozenstruik has his fair share of highlight-reel knockouts.

However, the argument against Ngannou being the scariest fighter in the organisation was firmly put to bed as he put Rozenstruik to sleep inside half a minute at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

The action started quick and was over in a flash. Ngannou responded to an inside leg kick by Rozenstruik by rushing the Surinamese heavyweight prospect before landing a devastating left hand that sent him to the floor.

Ngannou moved in to finish the fight with a barrage of strikes but, in truth, it was already over as Dan Miragliotta jumped in to stop the fight.

A rising prospect in the UFC, Rozenstruik was the one to call out Ngannou, however, following the fight, the Cameroon native gave props to his opponent but admitted he knew Rozenstruik was not ready to face him.

“When I heard he called me out, I knew he didn’t know what he was doing,” Ngannou said.

“He’s not ready. He has a lot of potential obviously but I think he has to take a step back and get ready before fighting against someone like me.”

Since his own meteoric rise, followed by an equally high profile fall following back-to-back losses in 2018, Ngannou has gone on a four-fight win streak with each win more devastating than the other with only one of the four fights, two of which against former champions, making it passed the first minute.

MOST UFC KNOCKOUTS – 2015 to Present

(Ngannou joined the UFC in 2015)

10 – Thiago Santos

09 – @Francis_Ngannou

08 – Derrick Lewis Ngannou is now tied for 5th most finishes in UFC heavyweight history with 10. #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/Gf6FPzJM78 — UFC News (@UFCNews) May 10, 2020

Following his win, Ngannou admitted his frustration at the current state of the heavyweight division. With champion Stipe Miocic set to face Daniel Cormier once normal service resumes, Ngannou is currently left in limbo waiting for another shot at UFC gold.

“That’s very frustrating,” Ngannou said.

“To be honest, I don’t know where the division is at right now. I’m just here.”