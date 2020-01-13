Dillon Danis Will Not Be Permitted To Corner Conor McGregor At UFC 246

Dillon Danis will not be permitted to corner Conor McGregor in his upcoming bout with Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246 this weekend.

The American was at the centre of the row at UFC 229 following McGregor’s last fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Following the Russian’s fourth-round submission win in October of 2018, he scaled the UFC Octagon to start a fight with Danis.

According to Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports, Danis has yet to pay the state of Nevada $7,500 as punishment for his role in the post-fight brawl.

As a result, he will not be permitted to corner McGregor in Las Vegas this weekend.

According to Bob Bennett, @dillondanis owes state of Nevada, NOT the athletic commission, $7,500 from his punishment in the #McGregorKhabib brawl at #UFC229. He will not be allowed to work @TheNotoriousMMA's corner at #UFC246 until he pays the fine. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) January 10, 2020

“According to [NSAC head] Bob Bennett, Dillon Danis owes state of Nevada, NOT the athletic commission, $7,500 from his punishment in the McGregor / Khabib brawl at UFC 229,” Iole tweeted.

“He will not be allowed to work The Notorious’ corner at UFC 246 until he pays the fine.”

The New York native is a highly regarded grappler and a BJJ black belt.

The loss of Danis, who has a 2-0 professional MMA record, is most definitely hurtful to McGregor chances due to Cowboy Cerrone’s own talents on the ground.

Danis has been working with McGregor since the Irishman took on Nate Diaz for the second time in 2016 with Danis telling the New York Post last year how much a brother the SBG fighter had become to him.

“He’s a big brother to me. It’s like getting to watch Muhammad Ali every day. He teaches me that the things you say are important.”

“It’s kind of crazy. Being young and getting this popularity, free things and girls everywhere,” Danis said.

“You could be 40-0, and no one will know your name. (I’m) 1-0, and everyone knows my name.”

The Bellator fighter is due back in action himself on January 25 against Kegan Genrich who holds a 2-1 record and that fight takes place in California.