Dana White Looking To Make UFC 249 The “Baddest Card Ever”

Dana White has said that the UFC are attempting to build the “baddest card that’s ever been done” despite the Covid-19 outbreak wreaking havoc worldwide.

UFC 249 is due to go ahead as planned on April, 18 with lightweight world champion Khabib Nurmagomedov set to face long-standing rival Tony Ferguson at the fifth time of asking.

However, the eagerly-anticipated fight was thrown up in the air yet again following the coronavirus outbreak which to date has claimed almost 1000 American lives.

Despite the majority of sporting events, including main rivals Bellator, choosing to cease activity until the spread of the virus has been slowed down, White and the UFC executives have stood firm, opting to hold events behind closed doors instead.

White has confirmed that a venue is 99.9 per cent assured for UFC 249 with the card set to go ahead minus the fans.

The UFC president is, however, considering other fights for the card as he attempts to make it the “baddest card” in the history of mixed martial arts.

“We’re building a card where people can still manoeuvre and still get in,” White told ESPN.

“We’re trying to build the baddest card that’s ever been done in the history of the sport… some of the things are going to work out, and some of the things might not work out.

“We’re trying to figure out if they don’t, what do we do? Actually, Francis [Ngannou] is one of the guys we’re looking at, too. Yes, yes, yes [against Jairzinho Rozenstruik].”

UFC 249 had originally been set for April, 18 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.