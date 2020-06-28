Dan Hooker Vows To Bounce Back After Defeat In Epic Dustin Poirier Fight

Dan Hooker has vowed to bounce back following his thrilling fight with Dustin Poirier that left the New Zealander with extensive facial injuries.

The two lightweight contenders faced off in the main event of UFC on ESPN 12 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.

In what was one of the most thrilling fights of the year so far, the pair met head-on in a gruesome, titanic battle that lasted the full 25 minutes. Hooker started well in the fight and seemed to take the first couple of rounds, however, Poirier hung in there and managed to edge out the decision behind closed doors in Vegas.

The win over the fifth-ranked Kiwi puts Poirier right in the mix again for a shot at the undisputed lightweight title. Poirier captured the interim title following a win over Max Holloway in April of 2019 before losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi.

Hooker will be disappointed after breaking a three-fight win streak that saw impressive victories over fellow contenders Paul Felder, Al Iaquinta and James Vick. However, the New Zealander can hold his head high and will surely be rewarded by the UFC with a big-fight, once he is fit to return, after a performance for the ages in defeat.

Both he and Poirier were transported to the hospital following the fight with Hooker providing a post-fight update upon his release last night.

"Just a small setback."@danthehangman is down but not out after his all-out war against Dustin Poirier 👊 pic.twitter.com/Wv6GStwXbV — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 28, 2020

“I got checked out the hospital,” Hooker said in his statement via Instagram. “Everything’s all good. Just a couple stitches on the eye, but that’s the game we play. No worries. It’s just a small setback and I’ll be back.”

_____

UFC on ESPN 12 Results

Dustin Poirier defeats Dan Hooker via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-46).

Mike Perry defeats Mickey Gall via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 & 29-28).

Maurice Greene defeats Gian Villante via third-round submission (3:44).

Brendan Allen defeats Kyle Daukus via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-27).

Takashi Sato defeats Jason Witt via first-round TKO.

Julian Erosa defeats Sean Woodson via third-round submission.