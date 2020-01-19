Cerrone Showed Class In Brutally Honest Interview After McGregor Defeat

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is all class and he proved that in his interview after losing to Conor McGregor.

You have to feel for the mixed-martial-arts veteran after he was dismantled by the Irish fighter on his return to MMA action at UFC 246.

Cowboy looked in trouble from the get-go as McGregor landed a kick almost immediately before clinching with the American.

What happened in the clinch was something not many would have seen before as McGregor connected with three brutal shoulder hits, one of which busted Cowboy’s nose.

McGregor then cracked the UFC veteran with a stunning head kick before raining shots down on a curled up Cowboy, forcing referee Herb Dean to step in after just 40 seconds of action.

It was vintage McGregor, maybe even the best McGregor we’ve seen, but it was hard not to feel for Cowboy who has given so much to the UFC and its fans throughout the years. A firm fans favourite, Cowboy was felt the love from the crowd following the fight.

First, when his much-beloved Grandmother interrupted his post-fight interview to give him a hug, then he endeared himself to fans watching on further with a brutally honest assessment of the beating he had just taken.

“Oh man, he got me with his shoulder straight away, distorted the s**t out of me and then head kicked me,” Cerrone said.

“I’ve never seen anything like it; he caught me way off guard. He busted my nose, it started bleeding, and then head kicked me.

“I was like ‘oh man, this happened that fast?’ I got my ass whipped early.”

Donald Cerrone’s grandmother interrupted his interview to console him after the loss to Conor McGregor. #UFC246 pic.twitter.com/KT85ZPn29G — ESPN (@espn) January 19, 2020

Cowboy went on to claim that he still loves fighting and will be back inside the UFC Octagon as soon as possible.

Nothing new there.

