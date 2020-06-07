Conor McGregor Announces Retirement From Mixed Martial Arts

Conor McGregor has announced that he has retired from mixed martial arts for the third time.

The former two-division world champion took to Twitter following the conclusion of UFC 250 to make public his plans to leave the sport behind.

The Dubliner, who bows out with a 22-4 record, has made similar announcements in the past, retiring in 2016 and 2019.

The SBG fighter was just one fight into his latest comeback, having defeated Donald Cerrone inside 40 seconds at UFC 246 in January. There had also been rumours circulating of a potential rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

However, those plans now look dead in the water.

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

Following the news, UFC President Dana White claimed he understood the Irishman’s decision to walk away now.

“If these guys want to sit out and retire right now, or if anybody feels uncomfortable in any shape or form about what’s going on, you don’t have to fight – it’s all good,” White said in his UFC 250 Press Conference.

“So if that’s what’s Conor’s feeling right now, Jon Jones, Jorge Masvidal, I feel you.

“It’s not like I’m going “holy s*** this is crazy! This is nuts!” Nothing is crazy and nuts right now because everything is crazy and nuts right now so on a certain level I totally understand and get it.”

White continued by admitting that McGregor had not discussed his potential retirement directly with him.

“One of my people grabbed me and showed it to me on social media – that’s Conor, that’s how Conor works and does things,’ said White.

“There’s been a handful of people who have made this thing really fun for me, and Conor’s one of those guys.

“I said the other day to somebody, when you look at the star power Conor McGregor, the star that he became, he introduced this globally to people who had never seen it before and have never been interested. Every star that we’ve ever had has contributed a piece to building this brand.

“Conor’s been fun, been awesome… Conor McGregor’s not going to need some money any time soon. He loves the fight, he’s passionate about it and he has an incredible fighter IQ. But when you say you want to retire, don’t worry about it. Do your thing man.”

It’s difficult not to take McGregor’s latest retirement with a pinch of salt having claimed as recently as August that he’ll never retire from the sport.