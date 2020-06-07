Conor McGregor Explains Why He Has Retired From MMA

Less than a year on from proclaiming that he’ll never retire, Conor McGregor has retired for the third time in four years.

In August 2019, McGregor told Ariel Helwani that he would never retire from mixed martial arts.

“Retirement? I don’t think I’ll ever retire from this game Ariel, never in my life. I will keep fighting until the day I go out,” he said.

Yet, the former two-weight world champion tweeted early on Sunday morning, as the curtain came down on UFC 250 in Las Vegas, that he was, in fact, retiring from the sport.

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

Given that this is the third time the SBG fighter has made such an announcement, it’s easy to suggest taking McGregor’s words with a pinch of salt.

However, the Dubliner has since offered an explanation surrounding his latest retirement message claiming the sport doesn’t excite him anymore.

“The game just does not excite me, and that’s that,” McGregor told ESPN’s Helwani.

“All this waiting around. There’s nothing happening. I’m going through opponent options, and there’s nothing really there at the minute. There’s nothing that’s exciting me.

“They should have just kept the ball rolling. I mean, why are they pushing [Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje] back to September?

“You know what’s going to happen in September, something else is going to happen in September, and that’s not going to happen.

“I laid out a plan and a method that was the right move, the right methods to go with. And they always want to balk at that and not make it happen or just drag it on.

“Whatever I say, they want to go against it to show some kind of power. They should have just done the fight — me and Justin for the interim title — and just kept the ball rolling.”

The Dubliner made the announcement earlier this morning following the conclusion of UFC 250.https://t.co/DaJcFHUFpU — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) June 7, 2020

McGregor continued to claim that he has become bored with MMA and that there is no buzz left in the sport for him.

“I’m a bit bored of the game,” he told ESPN.

“I’m here watching the fight. I watched the last show [Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns] I watched the show tonight. I’m just not excited about the game, Ariel.

“I don’t know if it’s no crowd. I don’t know what it is. There’s just no buzz for me.”

Prior to his comeback fight against Donald Cerrone in January, McGregor claimed he was going to fight three times in 2020.

However, the ongoing pandemic saw those plans put on hold. Now, it looks as though those plans could be put on hold permanently.

“I had my goals, my plans, the season. I had everything laid out,” McGregor said.

“Obviously the world has gone bleeding bonkers at the minute. There’s f*** all happening at the minute. They want to throw me up and down weights and offer me stupid fights. I don’t really give a f***. I’m over it.”