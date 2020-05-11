Conor McGregor “Guarantees” Fight With Justin Gaethje Next

Conor McGregor has put his UFC lightweight rivals on blast claiming that he will fight Justin Gaethje next because champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is a bottler.

Gathje captured the interim lightweight title at UFC 249 on Saturday evening after dismantling Tony Ferguson before stopping El Cucuy in the fifth round.

The American’s prize for defeating Ferguson looks to be a shot at the undisputed lightweight title, something he made abundantly clear post-fight claiming he wanted the biggest challenge in that world, Nurmagomedov.

Gaethje did, however, claim that following that he’d be looking to face McGregor in Ireland.

Now, the former two-weight world champion has responded during a series of tweets on Monday night. In one of which, McGregor he is going to fight Gaethje next, behind closed doors.

“The fans make the sport,” tweeted McGregor.

“Watching the other night I was against going in without them but it will be my f****** pleasure to display the power I possess with zero background noise for them.

“It’s me and Justin next as Khabib is the biggest bottle fighter in the game – guarantee it.

“Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs, we all know. Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want.

“I am going to f****** butcher you. Your teeth, I’m going to put them on a f****** necklace.

“Speak on my skills as a father? You are f****** dead.”

McGregor also took aim at Ferguson, as well as former foe, Dustin Poirier, who he defeated at UFC 178 in 2014.

“I love Tony,” McGregor said. “We represented him amazingly at Paradigm sports and were betrayed for a promise of a baseball contract. But frame and preparation here was just embarrassing.

It is Dustin/Tony next when Tony heals.

“His methods and conversation are humorous/enjoyable but he was never the level perceived, although [he is] tough.

“It is Dustin/Tony next when Tony heals. If he does, Dustin will beat him also if changes are not made, which they won’t.

“Dustin, although game, and in the mix, will be fed to the floor again. Couple wins here/there then folded in half; rinse and repeat – Dustin’s career.”