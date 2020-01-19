McGregor Returns In Vintage Fashion Finishing Cowboy In 40 Seconds

Conor McGregor returned to the UFC Octagon in impressive style with a vintage performance that saw him finish Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in 40 seconds at UFC 246.

The welterweight bout was the Dubliner’s first time inside the cage since his October 2018 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. Many wondered whether McGregor could recapture the form that had seen him propel into superstardom in the years leading up to that fight.

If there were any doubts as to whether we’d seen the best of the Irish man, those were put to bed quickly as McGregor came out, dominated the fight from the first bell, rocked Cowboy early and finished him in under a minute.

McGregor landed a kick at the very beginning which forced the American fighter to clinch with the heavy-handed southpaw immediately. However, in the clinch, we saw something from McGregor seldom seen before in combat sports as he rattled Cowboy with three shots to the head with his shoulder, one of which opened up his nose.

As they broke away from the clinch it was McGregor who stole a leaf out of Cowboy’s book landing a left head kick that completely stunned the American. Sensing the finish, McGregor pounced in vintage style as he rained down shots on Cowboy leaving Herb Dean with no choice but to call a halt to the contest after just 40 seconds.

McGregor now holds a unique record of being the only UFC fighter to achieve first-round TKO victories in three different division, having now finished opponents at featherweight, lightweight and welterweight.

What a win. What a comeback. Who’s next?

Watch the full fight below:

40 seconds was all it took as Conor McGregor decimated Donald Cerrone in his UFC return. 📽 #UFC246 pic.twitter.com/GBQR0b6itT — NSR (@nsrsportsmusic) January 19, 2020

WhatsApp Email 282 Shares