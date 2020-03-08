Adesanya Outpoints Romero In Underwhelming Middleweight Showdown

Israel Adesanya successfully retained his UFC middleweight title scoring a unanimous points victory over Yoel Romero at UFC 248 in Las Vegas.

In one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the year, Adesanya chose to fight Romero despite the fact he lost his last two fights citing that he was the division’s ‘boogeyman’ who nobody wished to fight.

The fight itself, however, failed to live up the hype as it will go down as one of the least active title fights in UFC history with the pair landing a combined total of just 88 significant strikes.

Romero’s best shot came in the opening round when he landed a huge left hand on Adesanya, the challenger seemed content to cover up for most of the fight before launching left-handed haymakers in the hope of knocking out the champion. However, as both fighters looked for an avenue to attack, these tactics often made for long periods of inactivity.

Before the fourth round, referee Dan Miragliotta had to warn both fighters that they had to give the judges something to score, citing the long periods of inactivity. Romero landed just 40 significant strikes throughout which pales in comparison to the co-main event where both Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk landed as many significant strikes in the fourth round alone.

Adesanya, though, landed leg kicks throughout the contest which seemingly won it for the champion in the end.

Jeers rang out from the crowd following the fight as both fighters had to be separated by the referee. Fans were left extremely underwhelmed by the much-hyped title fight and their frustrations were only compounded by the fact that the co-main event was one of the greatest title fights in UFC history.

Boos rang around the T-Mobile Arena as the results were read out with fans seemingly feeling the Romero may have won the fight, although, UFC stats show that Adesanya did outland the Cuban in three of the five rounds.

A fan-favourite before the fight, Adesanya remains undefeated at 19-0 and becomes the fastest UFC fighter to reach 8-0 after just 750 days, beating the record set by middleweight great Anderson Silva [805].

The Nigerian-born New Zealander made a disclosed guarantee of €500,000 for the fight while Romero takes home at least €300,00 according to the Nevada State Athletic Commission.