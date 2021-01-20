‘It’s time to go and improve’ – Rhys McKee’s next fight will not be in the UFC

“I’ll be back there trust that!” – Rhys McKee.

Northern Irish MMA fighter Rhys McKee says it’s ‘time to go and improve my game’ after revealing that his next fight will not be in the UFC.

McKee has lost both of his UFC bouts to date, falling short in his debut against Khamzat Chimaev before being beaten by Alex Morono at UFC Vegas 14 in November.

The 25-year-old Ballymena native stepped up to the UFC after impressing for the Cage Warriors and BAMMA promotions.

McKee was signed by the UFC in July on an initial four-fight deal.

McKee, whose MMA record stands at 10-4-1, revealed on his Instagram story that his next fight would not be under the UFC banner.

Rhys McKee posts on Instagram

“For me, it’s time to go and improve my game in all areas and take care of weaknesses. My next fight will not be in the UFC, but I will return to there a different level…

“The fight game is a game of margins and inches, I understand at the top there is no grace, but I’ll be back there trust that!”

Having been defeated by Morono, McKee spoke of his disappointment at ‘fighting the wrong game plan’ before saying that he was ‘ready to rock and roll again’.

“First time watching the full fight back, great fight to watch even better to be in,” he said on Twitter.

“Enjoyed the commentary from @bisping (Michael Bisping), can’t help but be disappointed with fighting the wrong game plan of long and calm, falling into what we believe Morono was going to come out and do.

“The fight game is a punishing game, little damage apart from bruising I’m ready to rock and roll again.”

He added: “This all will be the greatest chapter in my book some day, trust that excited for what’s next and ready to take heads!”

