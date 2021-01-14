Dustin Poirier on the crucial mistake he won’t repeat against Conor McGregor

Poirier has learned a lot about himself since last meeting McGregor in the Octagon.

Dustin Poirier believes he will be in a much stronger position to beat Conor McGregor at UFC 257 after identifying the mistakes he made during their last bout.

McGregor secured a knockout win over Poirier in just over 100 seconds back when the pair clashed at UFC 178 in September 2014.

However, the 31-year-old American feels as though he is a much more accomplished technician these days and has vowed to right the wrongs of his chastening defeat by the Dubliner when they meet in Abu Dhabi on January 23.

“I’m more mature, more skilled, more battle-tested and more patient; there’s a lot that’s changed,” he told Yahoo Sports.

“I think every fight – win or lose – you have an opportunity to get better and reassess what’s going on.

“After that fight, I felt like needed to make an adjustment with my emotions and the way I lead into these fights.

“I thought about it too much”

“I got too emotional; I’m an emotional guy, I wear my heart on my sleeve and it showed in that fight.”

Poirier admitted to having let McGregor get under his skin in 2014 but feels as though he has been able to strengthen the mental side of his preparation in the seven years since.

“I listened to everything Conor said and thought about it too much,” added Poirier.

“I listened to the critics, and over the course of my career, I realised that what really matters is my preparation and readiness to go in there.

“Fighting is as much mental as it is physical, you have to be prepared for the naysayers along the way.

“You have to be prepared for the things that creep into your mind in training or in fight week; this is a tough task; fighting is hard, it’s very stressful.”

As for how he plans to approach his chance at exacting revenge on McGregor, Poirier has said he wants both fighters to ‘dig down’ so they can find out who the ‘real fighter’ is.

“If you’re talking about gameplan, what I want is for both of us to be dripping blood and hurting and suffering early in the fight, then we can find out who’s the real fighter,” Poirier said during an appearance on the This Past Weekend podcast.

“That’s what I want. I want to be bleeding with a minute off the first-round clock.

“I want us both to be bleeding and really have to dig down and see who’s the better fighter, and see who really wants to be in there.

“Because I don’t have a safety net…I want to be in there, and I know that. I know that, and I’d like to find out if he does.”

