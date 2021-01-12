“We were in a really bad place then. I was really upset.”

UFC President Dana White had admitted he was in ‘a really bad place’ with Conor McGregor following last year’s Instagram leak episode.

In September, McGregor took to Twitter to reveal his private Instagram conversation with White, which detailed the fighter’s desire to step back into the Octagon before the end of 2020 following his 40-second destruction of Donald Cerrone in January.

McGregor is set to return to UFC action later this month when he takes on Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi.

White and McGregor ‘all good.’

“We were in a really bad place then, I was really upset,” White told ESPN.

“It wasn’t because he put out private messages. We were talking about another fighter. And I like Diego Sanchez. I have a lot of respect for Diego Sanchez.

“I care about Diego Sanchez. I talked to Diego face-to-face about it, and being the great human being he is, we’re all good.

“I was really upset with Conor, but we fixed that, and now we’re all good.”

McGregor’s clash with Poirier will be a rematch of their September 2014 featherweight meeting in which the Dubliner knocked out the American in under two minutes.

And White insisted that he has seen ‘the real Conor’ ahead of the fight when asked about the 32-year-old’s motivation.

“This guy is so rich, how hungry is he?” added White.

“There’s nothing more exciting or fun than a motivated Conor McGregor when his head is in the right place.

“And you can tell when he is and when he isn’t, and right now, he’s in.

“My conversations with Conor, I know when the real Conor is here and the other Conor is here, and believe me when I tell you, the real Conor is here.

“If something happened to Dustin Poirier, he is the Conor McGregor right now that doesn’t give a s*** who we put in that fight.

“He’s going to be, ‘Who’s ready? Who you got? I’m going to the gym, tell me who’s showing up on Saturday.’ He’s that guy right now. That Conor McGregor is back.”

