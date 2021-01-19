Conor McGregor opens up on reasons behind retirement announcement

“You’re getting shelved, it felt like I was shelved almost.”

Conor McGregor has lifted the lid on the reasons behind his surprising UFC retirement announcement last year.

The 32-year-old said in June last year that he had decided to hang up his gloves while admitting to ESPN that he had grown ‘bored’ of the game.

That was after McGregor had seen off Donald Cerrone in January 2020 and the Dubliner has since been coaxed out of retirement as he prepares to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night.

However, as he gears up for his latest return to the octagon, McGregor says he announced his retirement after having grown frustrated with attempts to ‘get things moving’.

“I’ll probably never retire from the game, to be honest,” McGregor told ESPN.

“I’ll be competing for a long, long time yet.

“It was certainly brought out of frustration. When you’re trying to get events going and trying to get things moving and it’s just not happening.

McGregor on deciding to retire.

“You’re getting shelved, it felt like I was shelved almost.

“I felt like if I’d been run out a couple more times that year, not only would my skillset and sharpness be in tune more, we’re also talking 800 million in revenue for the company.”

“It was certainly out of frustration, but it is what it is, the past is the past.

“I felt like I had what I needed to get rid of my chest, and I felt like it was mutual and the other side had come back as well.

“So I’m in a great position and I’m delighted to come back, and that’s what we’re focused on the positive side and the future.”

McGregor added that he would be willing to engage in a ‘war’ with Poirier but again predicted a swift victory over the American, whom he beat in under two minutes when they met in September 2014.

“I know he is hoping it’s a war and to drag that war back and forth – I’m actually excited about that also.

“I wouldn’t be against that, I would actually love that and relish a war with Dustin.

“So if he can withstand the shots and get a pop then let’s get it going. Let’s stand in there and let’s fight.

“I just foresee my shots landing early and that’s it.”

Read More About: conor mcgregor, UFC 257