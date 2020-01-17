Conor McGregor Makes Weight Ahead Of UFC 246 Bout

The official weigh-in for the highly-anticipated UFC 246 bout between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone has taken place with both fighters weighing in at 170lbs.

Cerrone and McGregor will face off in a headline welterweight bout on Saturday night / Sunday morning. From McGregor’s perspective, he will be hoping to claim his first victory in the octagon since he defeated Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title at the end of 2016.

Since then, The Notorious had his much drawn-out boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2017 before returning to the Octagon once again in 2018 where he suffered a submission defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

It is expected that McGregor will have a busy 2020 with a rematch with Nurmagomedov the ultimate goal but first, the Dubliner must overcome the experienced Cerrone.

The weigh-ins took place earlier this evening in the Palms Casino Resort with both McGregor and ‘Cowboy’ coming in under the 171-pound divisional limit.

UFC 246 takes place on Saturday night / Sunday morning at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Cerrone, meanwhile, fought four times in 2019, all in the lightweight division, leaving little doubt that he would make weight for this weekend’s welterweight fight.

In his last two fights, however, he suffered losses to Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.