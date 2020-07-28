Dana White Confirms UFC Bout Between Khabib Nurmagomedov And Justin Gaethje

UFC President Dana White has confirmed that the long-awaited bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje will take place 0n October 24.

The Russian was due to return to the Octagon earlier this year to fight Tony Ferguson, a fight which has been promised since 2015. However, the bout was once again called off, this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in May, it was Gaethje who stepped in to face off against Ferguson during UFC 249 and beat the 36-year-old in the fifth round to secure the interim lightweight title.

However, Gaethje promptly removed his first UFC strap moments after the win, stating that he would only accept the real title which is currently held by Khabib.

Now White has assured fans that the fight between Gaethje and Khabib will take place in October.

“It’s going to happen, tell you right here right now. That fight is going to happen”, White told CNN Sport.

It has been a difficult time for Khabib following the death of his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, earlier this month due to complications from the Coronavirus.

The 31-year-old returned to training this week following the tragedy.

“It’s been very rough on him,” White continued.

“His father was a hero to him, he loved his father, they had a very close relationship and it was very hard on him.”

No venue has been announced yet for the bout between Khabib and Gaethje, which was originally scheduled for September.