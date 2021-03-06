Share and Enjoy !

Nate Diaz has hit out at both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier in a foul-mouthed post on Twitter.

The conversation started with an MMA journalist comparing McGregor’s physique from his 2015 fight against Jose Aldo to that of when he fought Diaz a few months later in 2016.

On the five-year anniversary of the first bout between ‘The Notorious’ and Diaz at UFC 196, the American took to Twitter and labelled the Irishman a “spoiled Little bi***”.

He also criticised McGregor’s most recent opponent Poirier, claiming ‘The Diamond’ was “scared”.

McGregor first fought against Diaz in March 2016 at UFC 196. On that occasion, it was the California native who came away with a submission victory in the second round.

The pair clashed again a few months later at UFC 202 and this time, the Irishman clinched the win after a majority decision in his favour.

Five years after their first bout, MMA journalist Chamatkar Sandhu took to Twitter and compared McGregor’s weigh-in from his fight against Aldo to that of when he fought against Diaz a few months later.

“One thing I’ll never forget about covering UFC 196 was the massive difference in Conor McGregor weighing 145lbs for the Jose Aldo fight just a few months prior vs. weighing in at 168lbs for the Nate Diaz fight. Crazy that it’s already been 5 years since this event,” Sandhu wrote.

McGregor, having noticed the post, retweeted it with the words: “Done it all, still here.”

However, the Crumlin native’s tweet appeared to anger Diaz, who hit out at both McGregor and Poirier with a profanity-laced reply.

“I f***ed you up and u never got it back but u acted like u did now u get a rematch every time u get your ass beat like a spoiled Little b**** would I’ve done it all and I’m still here plus the guy who just beat ur ass is a scared Lil bitch also f*** u both,” he wrote.

Following Diaz’s angry post, McGregor replied to the 35-year-old with a cryptic tweet, which he later ended up deleting.

“Southside crips unite! #hitmeup,” the Irishman wrote.

