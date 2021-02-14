Share and Enjoy !

Pacquiao was set for a huge payday.

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao was denied millions of dollars in revenue because of Conor McGregor’s UFC 257 loss to Dustin Poirier last month, according to reports.

The 42-year-old was set to face off against McGregor later in the year as part of a crossover bout. However, the Irishman’s defeat to Poirier appears to have halted any plans for a potential fight.

McGregor vs Poirier.

McGregor fought against ‘The Diamond’ in a highly anticipated matchup held in Abu-Dhabi in January.

‘The Notorious’ had hoped to overcome the American and set up a lucrative clash against Pacquiao, but he ended up losing instead.

Poirier managed to humble the two-time UFC champion with his brutal leg kicks before ending the fight in the second round.

Pacquiao payday.

As a result of the 32-year-old’s defeat, Pacquiao’s hopes of one last major payday appears to be dead in the water.

The Filipino veteran recently signed up with Paradigm Sports Management who also oversee McGregor’s fighting career. The move was done in the hopes of carrying out seamless negotiations with the Irishman’s team over a potential future fight.

As such, a report from the World Boxing News has claimed that Pacquiao was set to receive a pay packet worth tens of millions of dollars for a fight against the Crumlin native.

However, it now appears that the aforementioned offer is unlikely to come to fruition in the aftermath of McGregor’s defeat.

The same report goes on to claim that Paradigm are still hopeful of arranging a fight between the two combat stars as McGregor hasn’t ruled out the possibility of another venture into boxing.

McGregor is currently said to be eyeing a trilogy fight against Poirier next and it could improve his chances of landing the Pacquiao bout if he were to come away with a win.

