Retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has admitted that there’s no chance of him securing a fight against UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre.

Khabib expressed his admiration for St-Pierre and labelled him a “legend” but he revealed that any hopes of a clash against the 39-year-old were “all over”.

Khabib was last seen in action within the octagon during his bout against Justin Gaethje last October at UFC 254. The Dagestani fighter came away with a victory after subduing the American with a submission in the second round.

He then announced a shock retirement from the sport, leaving him undefeated with a record of 29-0.

Back in 2019, Khabib urged St-Pierre to fight him before the Canadian retired from the sport.

“I grow up on your fights, and have nothing but respect for you,” Khabib wrote in an Instagram post.

“But, it would be honor for me to share (the) Octagon with one of the greatest fighters of all time.”

St-Pierre, meanwhile, announced his second retirement from the sport in 2019 after first calling it quits in 2013. Back in 2020, the Quebec native admitted that he would only come out of retirement for a fight against Khabib.

“If I come back, it would be for one fight. And I need to take, for me, the biggest fish,” he told ESPN.

“And the one—for me, I believe—the top guy right now, the name is Khabib.

“As a fighter, the most exciting thing is to take the guy who seems invincible, unbeatable. He has the aura of invincibility. But it’s also the scariest thing to do.”

Khabib: No chance of GSP fight.

Khabib spoke with Magomed Ismailov on his YouTube channel and played down any chances of a fight against the former welterweight champion.

“When you say Georges St-Pierre, that name really motivates me,” the Russian said.

“GSP really makes me excited and so on but it’s all over, brother.

“He’s 40 years old. Let’s just leave it. For sure we like him as a human being. He is the legend.

“He is the decent representation of mixed martial arts. Let it be like this, there’s GSP and Khabib.”

