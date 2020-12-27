Khabib Nurmagomedov hit out at Conor McGregor for his lack of mental strength

Khabib Nurmagomedov came out with a statement expressing his “disappointment” in McGregor’s UFC 229 performance and expected his rival to be “mentally tougher”.

Nurmagomedov faced off against the Irishman in 2018 and emerged as the winner for the UFC Lightweight title. The UFC stars engaged in several rounds of mudslinging before the bout but the Dagestan fighter chose to respond inside the Octagon.

His performance was extraordinary — submitting the Irishman in the fourth round of their main-event bout.

Nurmagomedov recently reflected on that evening’s proceedings and he revealed how disappointed he was with his foe’s performance given his pre-fight antics.

“Conor’s trash talk? Yes, he had talked for a while (during the fight), but when I started pushing him, he immediately switched to the ‘it’s just business’ mode,” he said.

“I was even a bit disappointed. I expected him to be mentally tougher.

“When I was ground-and-pounding him, talking to him, and he responded that it was ‘just business’, it looked like he was trying to calm me down to avoid a real beating, just like a son trying to justify himself in front of his angry father.

“Psychology is a very strong tool.” Nurmagomedov walked away from the sport in October 2018 after beating Justin Gaethje. In recent weeks, speculation has been rife of a rematch between Khabib and ‘The Notorious’. Both McGregor and UFC president Dana White would like to see Nurmagomedov reverse his retirement decision which came following the death of his father Abdulmanap. 😍😍😍 Your #UFC257 poster is here!#UFC257 | Jan 23 | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/PQXJJzJHKf — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 23, 2020 ‘The Eagle’ will be in attendance at UFC 257 on Fight Island when McGregor battles Dustin Poirier in the main event and has confirmed that he’ll meet White at the event. White meanwhile is confident that Khabib will come out of retirement soon.

Read More About: conor mcgregor, dana white, khabib nurmagomedov, the notorious, UFC