Retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has made a bold claim regarding rival Conor McGregor.

Khabib believes that the Irishman’s best days are behind him and that he will never return to the peak of his powers as a fighter.

Last month,’ The Notorious’ fought against Dustin Poirier as part of the headline event for UFC 257.

Despite his considerable training and preparation for the bout, the Crumlin fighter ended up with a humbling defeat.

‘The Diamond’ managed to subdue the former two-division champion with his powerful leg kicks, before ending the encounter in the second round with a knockout.

In light of this, Khabib spoke with Magomed Ismailov on his Youtube channel and was asked if McGregor had what it takes to return to his fighting prime.

“Never,” the 32-year-old replied.

“There is no way that a man can be at the peak for two times.

“I’m not [just] talking about him. What I mean is, a man can’t have two primes.

“A team could do it. For example, Real Madrid did this a few times in a row. Teams may have this.

“But we’re talking about us. And one man, on his own, cannot have this (peak form twice).”

McGregor vs Khabib rematch.

Khabib’s last fight came against Justin Gaethje in October 2020 at UFC 254, which ended in a victory for the Dagestani fighter.

Shortly after the result, the Russian announced a retirement from the sport, maintaining his unbeaten streak of 29-0.

However, in recent months, calls for a rematch between Khabib and his old rival McGregor have been growing since their last bout in 2018 at UFC 229.

As such, UFC President Dana White raised hopes of a possible fight between the two MMA stars with his recent statements.

“Khabib’s not meeting with me for no reason,” the 51-year-old explained in a recent interview.

“He would say, ‘There’s no need to meet. What’s the point in having a meeting?

“I also believe he hates Conor McGregor so bad. The hate that these two have is as real as anything you have ever seen.

“Now I truly believe that he would fight Conor. I believe that. Maybe I’m wrong but we’ll see how it all plays out.”

