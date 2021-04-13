Khabib Nurmagomedov mocks Conor McGregor over donation spat with Dustin Poirier

Khabib Nurmagomedov has mocked Conor McGregor over his failure to follow through on his promised donation to Dustin Poirier’s charity.

Back in January, McGregor announced that he would make a $500,000 donation to Poirier’s Good Fight Foundation. However, nearly three months on since their UFC 257 bout, Poirier claimed that ‘The Notorious’ is yet to make good on his promise.

McGregor, meanwhile, responded by claiming that his team were “awaiting the plans for the money” from Poirier‘s side, which “never came”.

“That’s a fun prediction! @TheNotoriousMMA,” the 32-year-old wrote on Twitter.

“You also predicted a donation to my foundation and you and your team stopped responding after the fight in January. See you soon. July 10th Paid In Full!”

That's a fun prediction! @TheNotoriousMMA you also predicted a donation to my foundation and you and your team stopped responding after the fight in January.

See you soon.

July 10th Paid In Full! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 11, 2021

McGregor, meanwhile, responded by claiming that his team were left waiting for the plans from Poirier’s camp regarding the donation.

“A donation, not a debt,” McGregor replied in a tweet.

“We’ve been awaiting the plans for the money that never came. I do with all my donations. Know where it’s going dot for dot.

A donation, not a debt. We’ve been awaiting the plans for the money that never came. I do with all my donations. Know where it’s going dot for dot. Otherwise it goes walking. As is the case with a lot of these foundations, sadly. You took the McG over the belt shows I was right. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 12, 2021

“Otherwise it goes walking. As is the case with a lot of these foundations, sadly. You took the McG over the belt shows I was right.”

Nurmagomedov mocks McGregor.

Amid the heated exchange between Poirier and McGregor on Twitter, Nurmagomedov took the opportunity to troll the 32-year-old Crumlin native.

The recently retired Dagestani fighter replied to Poirier’s tweet with a video of a group of men having a disagreement.

In the short clip, one man is seen telling the others: “Did I give you all a word? I’m taking it back!”, in an apparent dig at McGregor’s failure to fulfil his donation promise.

