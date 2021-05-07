“I wouldn’t be afraid to wrestle him.”

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre has outlined the tactics he would employ to defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov in a fantasy fight between the two.

Both St-Pierre and Nurmagomedov expressed an interest in fighting each other before their respective retirements from the sport but in the end, plans for a potential bout never materialised.

St-Pierre last fought against Michael Bisping at UFC 217 back in 2017. The Canadian fighter has won titles in the welterweight and middleweight divisions and was also just the fourth fighter in UFC history to become a multi-division champion.

Before his retirement in 2019, St-Pierre had attempted to secure a blockbuster fight with Nurmagomedov but saw his proposal turned down by the UFC.

Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, also expressed his desire to fight St-Pierre in a 2019 Instagram post.

“I grow up on your fights, and have nothing but respect for you,” Khabib wrote at the time.

“But, it would be honor for me to share (the) Octagon with one of the greatest fighters of all time.”

St-Pierre outlines plan to defeat Nurmagomedov.

St-Pierre appeared on the Lex Fridman Podcast and detailed how he would’ve attempted to beat Nurmagomedov in a potential fight.

“I would take the centre of the octagon right away,” the 39-year-old said.

“Use a lot of feints, keep the fight all the way out or all the way in.

“What I mean by that is closing the gap very quickly and use my explosive takedowns to put him down.

“I like to use those takedowns because I think it’s more economical (for energy). Khabib is a much better chain wrestler than me.

“I wouldn’t be afraid to wrestle him. Everyone I fought I was able to put them down. You would see him on his back and perhaps I would have been on my back as well. It would have been a very interesting fight.

“In the clinch, I’d try to disengage. I have many tools to disengage the clinch. I would force the fight to be in a shoot-box distance, not wrestling distance.”

