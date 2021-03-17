Georges St-Pierre explains why he finds fighting ‘unbearable’

“It’s so hard.”

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre has explained why he finds fighting “unbearable”.

St-Pierre revealed that the stress involved in combat, combined with the possibility of getting humiliated or hurt, makes fighting “hard” for him.

However, the Canadian added that winning a fight makes the whole endeavour “really worth it”.

St-Pierre is widely considered as one of the greatest fighters to have graced the sport.

The 39-year-old has won titles in the welterweight and middleweight divisions and was ranked as the number one welterweight fighter in the world by several publications.

‘GSP’ announced his first retirement from the sport in 2013, but he returned to the Octagon in 2017 to fight Michael Bisping at UFC 217.

St-Pierre managed to overpower Bisping and win the matchup by submission and in the process, he became just the fourth fighter in UFC history to become a multi-division champion.

The Quebec native then announced his second retirement from the sport in 2019.

St-Pierre: ‘I don’t like the fighting’.

St-Pierre appeared on The Complex Sports Podcast and revealed that he finds fighting “unbearable”.

“I don’t like the fighting. I hate it. It’s unbearable,” the 39-year-old said.

“The feeling of stress. Not knowing if you will be humiliated or you might get hurt. It’s so hard.

“But when you win a fight, it’s really worth it. The bigger the risk, the bigger the reward. So that’s why I did it. Not because I love to fight. I love to win.”

St-Pierre has recently begun working on his acting career and is preparing for his upcoming role in the Marvel series ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’.

“Like in fighting, acting requires a lot of repetition, a lot of preparation,” St-Pierre continued.

“In fighting, you do a lot of those as well and very often when you fight, you find out your opponent is never as good as you think he is and he’s never as bad as you think he is as well. It’s always different.

“In fighting, you only get one take. If you zig when you should zag — boom! It can cost you not only a loss but it can cost you obviously cerebral damage.”

