“Show me something spectacular.”

UFC President Dana White believes that Khabib Nurmagomedov would find it hard to turn down a rematch against Conor McGregor.

White feels that Nurmagomedov could reverse his retirement decision which he made following his victory over Justin Gaethje in October last year at UFC 254.

White had a private meeting with ‘The Eagle’ in Abu Dhabi last week in an attempt to persuade the lightweight champion to fight again.

Nurmagomedov made it known that he would consider returning to the Octagon if he was impressed with what he sees.

“So, his words to me were, (Khabib), ‘I’m going to watch this fight. I would never tie up the division’,” White said in a video posted on UFC’s official Twitter account.

“These guys do something spectacular, show me something spectacular and make me want to come back and fight.

“So I have a feeling that if somebody delivers, if these guys can do something special, Khabib will fight them.”

Some fans have speculated that Khabib will make a return to the fight scene if only to extend his undefeated record to 30-0 — a milestone which his late father had targeted for the Russian.

Khabib’s latest revelation has increased the stakes for the UFC 257 clash next weekend between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. The winner of said clash is likely to face off against Khabib in a hypothetical matchup.

White also spoke with TalkSPORT and hyped up a potential battle between McGregor and Nurmagomedov.

The 51-year-old claimed that regardless of what people said, a potential fight between McGregor and Khabib would be extremely popular. He also claimed that it would difficult to ignore the Irishman if he were to win convincingly.

“If Conor wins in spectacular fashion, it would be harder to say he doesn’t deserve the shot.”

Read More About: conor mcgregor, dana white, khabib nurmagomedov