Share and Enjoy !

“Khabib’s not meeting with me for no reason.”

UFC president Dana White has offered a bold prediction regarding a possible rematch between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

White believes that Khabib will reverse his retirement decision to fight the Irishman as “he hates Conor McGregor so bad”.

Khabib vs McGregor.

Khabib first clashed against McGregor back in 2018 during their UFC 229 title fight.

Over the course of the bout, McGregor ended up getting humiliated by the Russian, before tapping out in the fourth round.

McGregor has since gone on to fight against Donald Cerrone, whom he beat, and also Dustin Poirier last month, against whom he lost.

Khabib, meanwhile, last fought against Justin Gaethje in October 2020 at UFC 254 and ended up beating the American to maintain his unbeaten streak of 29-0.

Following the fight, the 32-year-old announced a shock retirement from the sport.

Khabib meets with White.

In recent months, rumours have continued to swirl over a potential rematch between the Dagestan fighter and ‘The Notorious’.

Last month, White had a private meeting with ‘The Eagle’ in an attempt to persuade the lightweight champion to fight again.

“So, his (Khabib) words to me were, ‘I’m going to watch this fight. I would never tie up the division’,” White said in a video posted on UFC’s official Twitter account.

“These guys do something spectacular, show me something spectacular and make me want to come back and fight.”

White on a potential rematch.

In light of this, White has offered another update regarding a potential bout between the two MMA superstars.

“Khabib’s not meeting with me for no reason,” the 51-year-old explained in a recent interview.

“He would say, ‘There’s no need to meet. What’s the point in having a meeting?

“‘Love ya, it’s been great. Thank you, but we don’t need to meet. You know my answer.’

“He hasn’t said that, has he?

“I also believe he hates Conor McGregor so bad. The hate that these two have is as real as anything you have ever seen.

“And I believe that if Conor came out of this thing, and Conor was going to be the guy to win the title?

“Now I truly believe that he would fight Conor. I believe that. Maybe I’m wrong but we’ll see how it all plays out.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: conor mcgregor, dana white, khabib nurmagomedov, UFC