Conor McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh has criticised Youtuber Jake Paul for insulting the Irishman’s sparring partner Dylan Moran.

Irish boxing pro Moran serves as McGregor’s sparring partner and has been helping the former two-weight champion to prepare for his upcoming clash with Dustin Poirier on 23rd January.

Last month, Paul hit out at McGregor in a foul-mouthed social media tirade offering him a $50m fight purse offer while insulting his fiancee Dee Devlin. But on Monday night, the American took aim to Waterford native Moran a video.

“Conor’s taking easy fights. But he’s been sparring in Ireland!” he said.

“He’s been boxing, going against some phenomenal, exciting Irish talent.

That clown @jakepaul is now calling @pro_dylanmoran out.

Brilliant!

Dylan will take you apart inside 1 round.

Ready to go. Let’s go. pic.twitter.com/sGpEllX1VU — Conor Slater (@ConorSlater9) January 11, 2021

“This kid must be really good, because Conor’s a ‘good boxer’ right? And then we looked this kid up!

“Ladies and gentlemen, presenting to you: the big, bad, exciting Irish talent – Dylan Moran, the kid that Conor McGregor is sparring against. Take a look!”

Moran had promised to teach Paul “some manners” after his initial call-out of McGregor in a video which also saw him insult the former champion’s fiancee.

“I have seen the video and personally I find it very disrespectful,” he said.

“If he or Logan (Jake’s brother) shows up I will sleep those boys. They need to be taught some manners.”

Following the latest round of insults from the Youtuber, coach Kavanagh claimed the American would need to be prepared to throw in the towel after a round if he comes up against Moran.

He tweeted the following:

“With all the seriousness of what’s going on in the world right now the thoughts of that TikTok guy Jake logan having a real boxing match with a genuine pro of @pro_dylanmoran standard gives me a giggle. His corner better have the towel ready after a round “

