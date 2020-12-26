Conor McGregor has hinted he will try to secure a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov

MMA star Conor McGregor has indicated that he could try and coax rival Nurmagomedov out of retirement for a rematch in a now-deleted tweet.

‘The Notorious’ lost a highly anticipated clash against Nurmagomedov in 2018 back at UFC 229 but has been vocal about a rematch since then.

The Russian officially retired from the sport last year after beating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, but his rival seems determined to get him into the ring for another face off.

He took to Twitter on Saturday morning and said: “MeDanaAliGonnaGetcha,” with laughing emojis attached.

It’s speculated that McGregor was referring to UFC president Dana White and Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz in the tweet.

Both McGregor and White would like to see Nurmagomedov reverse his retirement decision which came following the death of his father Abdulmanap.

‘The Eagle’ will be in attendance at UFC 257 on Fight Island when McGregor battles Dustin Poirier in the main event and has confirmed that he’ll meet White at the event. White meanwhile is confident that Khabib will come out of retirement soon.

“The truth is, he has not committed to anything,” he said per talkSPORT.

“What he has committed to is meeting with me next month. He and I are going to sit down, we’re going to meet next month. “We’re going to find out how persuasive I can be – I’ll bet on me every time.” Khabib’s desired fight. Nurmagomedov is on a 29-0 streak and according to Daniel Cormier, there is only person who could tempt the Russian out of retirement. “It would have to be Georges St-Pierre,” Cormier told MMA Fighting. “I believe that a big fight is what he would want in order to just prove himself. “Like you said, Khabib Nurmagomedov is just trying to make history and a win over Georges St-Pierre would do exactly that for him. “When your resume becomes so big, not many things can add value to it. If he can go and [fight] GSP and beat GSP, that adds value. “I don’t know for certain that Khabib is going to fight. I don’t know if he’s not going to fight. “I try to keep our relationship a friendship. I don’t want to always be talking to him about things about his career because he’s a star. “But if you’re Dana White, I think he’s playing it the exact way he needs to and I don’t know where Khabib is personally. “But if you ask me still, I know this guy is a man of his word so I don’t know what he’s going to do.”

