Conor McGregor didn’t make a good first impression on Dana White.

Former Lightweight champion Conor McGregor revealed that he made a questionable first impression on UFC President Dana White when he first met him, aged 16.

The 32-year-old Irish MMA star made his long-awaited UFC return last January with an impressive first-round victory over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

But ahead of his win over the American, McGregor recalled his experience of meeting UFC president White for the first time.

The ‘Notorious’ revealed that he “ran down to the railings” after the event and proceeded to ask White how much money he had on him.

“When I was 16 years old, I was at my first UFC event as a fan,” McGregor told ESPN.

“After the event, Dana stays and takes pictures with the fans.

“Dana, how much money do you have in your pocket right now, this second?” In his first ESPN interview, @TheNotoriousMMA told the tale of a brief run-in with @danawhite at 16 years old. pic.twitter.com/nZtYyg75Iy — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 15, 2020

“I ran down to the railings and I seen Dana and I was like, ‘Dana, Dana.’

“He looked at me. ‘How much money have you got in your pocket right now this second?’ “He looked at me with like a weird face and then just kind of walked off! “So, I don’t think he liked that too much, but it was fun. I was just a little kid dreaming of the big time.” McGregor was then asked if he had ever reminded White of that encounter to which the Crumlin native grinned and replied that he wasn’t sure. However, the former two-division champ praised White and added that his first meaningful meeting with him was at UFC Sweden. “My first time meeting [him] when I signed to the UFC was at UFC Sweden,” he said. Exchanging leather. #18days pic.twitter.com/ADVJ2Vir4o — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 6, 2021 “He’s a cool man. Himself and Lorenzo [Fertitta], these are two of the coolest men in the game. “They have changed the face of the fight industry. I am honoured to be here and be part of their great promotion. “I’m looking to climb the ranks and be the poster boy for this promotion.”

Read More About: conor mcgregor, dana white, UFC