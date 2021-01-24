“Conor was slow tonight.”

Conor McGregor lost his highly-anticipated UFC 257 bout against Dustin Poirier on Sunday. The Irishman blamed inactivity as the reason behind his failure in the Octagon.

‘The Notorious’ was knocked out in the second round and appeared sluggish as Poirier avenged his 2014 loss against the Crumlin man putting the score at 1-1.

McGregor defeat.

The result means that McGregor’s hopes of a title fight in 2021 have diminished, with that opportunity almost certainly going to Poirier.

UFC great Chael Sonnen spoke after the fight and felt that McGregor was affected by having to fight just once last year against Donald Cerrone before the pandemic put all plans on hold.

Sonnen claimed that the lack of fighting action weakened the Irishman especially in his front leg which hampered his usual tactic of deploying front leg kicks.

Instead, it was Poirier who put the 32-year-old to the sword before finishing him off with some powerful jabs in the second round.

#ConorMcGregor on crutches and with a profound limp as he walks to the Press Conference. #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/91WMiGYmkg — Charlie Moynihan (@MoynihanCharles) January 24, 2021

Following the bout, video footage emerged on Twitter showing McGregor hobbling with crutches to prop himself up.

The video seems to suggest that the former lightweight champion suffered heavy damage to his legs during the fight.

“If there was a miss in 2020 by us as an industry it was that Conor McGregor wanted to fight four times and we allowed him to fight once,” Sonnen told ESPN.

“In all fairness, it was a miss. Conor was slow tonight. He was sluggish, that’s going to happen.”

“We’ve never seen that as a weakness of Conor McGregor’s,” he said referring to his failure to block Poirier’s leg kicks

“Guys in the past have tried to give him leg kicks and Conor gives them a left down the middle. For some reason, Conor was not responding. Part of the reason I’m blaming is that inactivity.”

Backstage footage also showed McGregor praise Poirer and congratulate him on his victory. The Irish fighter told his opponent that they will ‘do it again’ – teeing up a potential rematch and trilogy fight.

“We will do it again.” Dustin and Conor share one final word on Fight Island. #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/DUyIvQbz6E — UFC (@ufc) January 24, 2021

