Sinead Kavanagh knocked out in second minute as world title dream fades

Sinead Kavanagh suffered a second-minute knockout at the hands of Cris Cyborg at Bellator 271 in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Dubliner saw her world title dream fade as the Brazilian landed a strong right hook in the second minute of their Bellator Women’s Featherweight World Championship bout in Florida.

Fight stopped by referee.

After knocking Kavanagh to the canvas, Cyborg continued to apply blows before the referee stepped in to bring the fight to an end.

The result will come as a huge blow to Kavanagh, who said earlier in the week that “my whole life is this fight. I’ve nothing to lose, I have everything to gain. I’m not even stressing. Usually, I’m stressing about a fight because this is where I wanted to be. I’m here now, so I’m just going to enjoy it and try to take her head off.”

Kavanagh had also called out her adversary for engaging in mind games prior to the bout, saying: “They’re tagging me in that suplex, we’re out running, she’s in her sweat gear. It’s two o’clock in the afternoon, blistering heat and they’re out running. Me and my missus pass and they’re videoing it and stuff like that.”

Things didn’t go to plan for the Inchicore fighter and Cyborg now turns her attentions to her next title defence.

Post-fight, the 36-year-old called out Kayla Harrison who was sitting ringside, telling her “I really appreciate you here. If you want to fight me one day, it’s going to be a great fight, but [Harrison’s manager] Ali Abdelaziz has to talk to all the promotions to make this happen.”

The victory over Kavanagh was the third time that Cyborg has successfully defended her Bellator Featherweight title taking the belt from Julia Budd in January 2020.

Before Kavanagh, Arlene Blencowe and Leslie Smith have also fallen by the wayside in their attempts to take Cyborg’s prize.

